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I DO NOT CONSENT “I do not consent and I will never consent to my children being part of the biggest human experiment of ALL TIME
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111 views • February 02, 2022
I DO NOT CONSENT
“I do not consent and I will never consent to my children being part of the biggest human experiment of ALL TIME”
“I will not subject them to an injection currently still in clinical trials”
“I refuse to sacrifice my children for the herd
I DO NOT CONSENT”
THIS IS HUMAN EXPERIMENT.
DO NOT ALLOW YOUR CHILD TO BE A PART OF IT.
“I do not consent and I will never consent to my children being part of the biggest human experiment of ALL TIME”
“I will not subject them to an injection currently still in clinical trials”
“I refuse to sacrifice my children for the herd
I DO NOT CONSENT”
THIS IS HUMAN EXPERIMENT.
DO NOT ALLOW YOUR CHILD TO BE A PART OF IT.
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