© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#191: An End To Upside Down Liberty | Mark Gober
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 02, 2022
Author, podcaster, and former investment banker, Mark Gober, explains why his journey from Ivy League scholar to Wall Street banker, to Silicone Valley tech partner, left him feeling like there was something missing and put him on a path to self-discovery.
His newest book, “An End To Upside Down Liberty”, asks what would happen if the idea of “consciousness” were given a seat at the table of governance? How could we reimagine society if we changed our priorities and decided to focus on something other than power, control, and money?
A fantastic conversation about the role of government, the power of the mind, spiritual awakenings, and living in a much better world where the government is not the ultimate boss.
https://www.banned.video/
His newest book, “An End To Upside Down Liberty”, asks what would happen if the idea of “consciousness” were given a seat at the table of governance? How could we reimagine society if we changed our priorities and decided to focus on something other than power, control, and money?
A fantastic conversation about the role of government, the power of the mind, spiritual awakenings, and living in a much better world where the government is not the ultimate boss.
https://www.banned.video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.