Leftist Gaslighter Destiny: "No one Ever Said the Vaccines were Effective"
Recharge Freedom
Published 21 hours ago

Leftist Gaslighter, Destiny, stated on Pierce Morgan, uncensored, that no one ever said, or believed, that the Covid vaccine would be effective. The gaslighting of the left is unparalleled, they are completely Orwellian, and unwilling to admit what actually took place, so here we have various clips of number that we could've chosen from to disprove his statement. #destiny #piersmorgan #davesmith #vaccines

vaccinessafe and effectivepiers morganus politicsleftismegojohnsonliarsgaslightinguncensoreddestinymodernabennymorganpfizercovidpiercevaccine efficacydave smith

