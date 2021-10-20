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Pro-Life Speaker Heather Hobbs Warns Against COVID-19 Jab
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211 views • October 20, 2021
Heather Hobbs, pro-life speaker and ambassador with Save The 1 and the JBS Field Coordinator for northern Texas, addresses the recent revelations from Project Veritas of a Pfizer whistleblower. Melissa Strickler, a quality auditor at Pfizer, leaked sensitive emails from Pfizer executives showing how they wish to conceal, from the general public, the fact that aborted fetal cells were in fact used in their COVID-19 vaccine program. According to Hobbs this constitutes a violation of people’s trust in drug and medication manufacturers. She also discusses concerns about women who are pregnant being forced to take the mRNA gene therapy jab against their will, and how someone pregnant women have even had a miscarriage after receiving the jab.
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