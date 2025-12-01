BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mushroomhead - STAGE THREADS Ep. 8
digitaltourbus
Premieres 12/04/25, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the alternative metal band, Mushroomhead, shows you their stage outfits and discusses how their style connects to their music and the stories behind the clothing they wear during performances. Mushroomhead is currently supporting their newest album, Call the Devil.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 28, 2025

Location - The Vixen in McHenry, IL


KEEP UP WITH MUSHROOMHEAD:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/mushroomheadofficial

Instagram - https://instagram.com/mushroomheadofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/mushroomhead


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Intro

00:37 Skip Intro

01:27 Skinny & Jackie's Clothing

09:00 Masks

21:28 Rest of Wardrobe


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busstage threadsmushroomheadmushroomhead digital tour busmushroomhead stage threadsmushroomhead stylemushroomhead fashionmushroomhead outfitmushroomhead interviewmushroomhead bandmushroomhead musicsteve skinny feltonryan dr f farrelljackie laponzasteve rauckhorstjoe jenkins gaaldave gravy feltonscott strike beckaydin alien kerrsimon kanarismushroomhead alternative metalmushroomhead industrial metal
