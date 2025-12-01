Mushroomhead - STAGE THREADS Ep. 8

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the alternative metal band, Mushroomhead, shows you their stage outfits and discusses how their style connects to their music and the stories behind the clothing they wear during performances. Mushroomhead is currently supporting their newest album, Call the Devil.





Film Date - October 28, 2025

Location - The Vixen in McHenry, IL





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



