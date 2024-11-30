Melbourne Freedom Rally 30 November 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a wet, even humid day in Melbourne. The rally was shorter than usual with speeches only in the Bourke Street Mall. This was the Saturday after the debacle in Federal Parliament when multiple bills were shoved through in the last sitting week without any timely consideration and debate. It seems that the politician puppet handlers want censorship measures in place before a powerful great awakening movement. They also want a digital ID control in place. If what they have done does not wake up many more people to how corrupt our government is, probably nothing will.