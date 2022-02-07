CLAIM YOUR DIVINE INHERITANCE IN CHRIST #2 of 3, Isaiah 53:1-6; 40:28-31: 2 Chron 20:7-25, 20220205

Claim Your Divine Inheritance IN Christ, #2 of 3, Isaiah 53:1-6; 40:28-31: 2 Chronicles 20:7-25, 20220205

Then going over to the 53rd chapter of Isaiah, we have more details of just what we really have fallen heir. There we read that we have three charter rights, covering every need and desire that every human being could have. It doesn’t make any difference what our needs are--whether spiritual, physical, or financial--anything it would take to make us righteous, happy, and well--all are wrapped up in these charter rights.

Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the LORD revealed?

2 For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him,

there is no beauty that we should desire him. 3 He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.

4 Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. 5 But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. 6 All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all. Amen! (Isaiah 53:1-6)

That means whoever believes what follows in the next few verses--will have the arm of Jehovah revealed to them--they will see the Hand of GOD moving in their behalf.

The Holy Spirit reminds us and we find Prophet Isaiah saying, that whoever believes this story of what the LORD Jesus Christ did for us on the Cross, the arm of Jehovah is to be revealed to them. Then he gives us our charter rights:

Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. Amen! (AKJV).

Surely He has borne our griefs (sicknesses, weaknesses, and distresses) and carried our sorrows and pains [of punishment]. Amen! (Isaiah 53:4, AMPC)