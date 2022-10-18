Xi Jinping Doubles Down on Zero COVID Policy and Warn Taiwan at the Opening of the CCP’s 20th National Congress

https://gnews.org/articles/t53507018
Summary：10/16/2022 The Chinese leader really emphasized stability above all else. There won’t be an easing of the country's Covid restrictions after the 20th National Congress. The mass testing the lockdowns, the scanning, the quarantine, they're all to stay. When it comes to the important things, the economy, security, Taiwan, Hong Kong, all those things, they just want to stay the course.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.