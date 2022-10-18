Create New Account
Xi Jinping Doubles Down on Zero COVID Policy and Warn Taiwan at the Opening of the CCP’s 20th National Congress
Published a month ago
https://gnews.org/articles/t53507018

Summary：10/16/2022 The Chinese leader really emphasized stability above all else. There won’t be an easing of the country's Covid restrictions after the 20th National Congress. The mass testing the lockdowns, the scanning, the quarantine, they're all to stay. When it comes to the important things, the economy, security, Taiwan, Hong Kong, all those things, they just want to stay the course.

