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Big Tech Dominance Ties to Technocracy Agenda
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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114 views • January 19, 2021
Big Tech Dominance Ties to Technocracy Agenda—Interview with Patrick Wood on the Rise of Technocracy
Big tech has demonstrated its ability to censor, cancel, and even destroy competitors on a whim, and as America watches these companies enforce standards based on political bias, concerns over the expanding power of big tech are growing. According to Patrick Wood, director of Citizens for Free Speech, these developments should have been expected, as America is under an expanding technocracy. We've invited Mr. Wood to speak with us about this.
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Music: Audioblocks.com, epidemicsound.com
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censorshipbig techfreespeechcancelculturetechnocracyagendatheriseoftechnocracy
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