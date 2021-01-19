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Big Tech Dominance Ties to Technocracy Agenda
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114 views • January 19, 2021
Big Tech Dominance Ties to Technocracy Agenda—Interview with Patrick Wood on the Rise of Technocracy
Big tech has demonstrated its ability to censor, cancel, and even destroy competitors on a whim, and as America watches these companies enforce standards based on political bias, concerns over the expanding power of big tech are growing. According to Patrick Wood, director of Citizens for Free Speech, these developments should have been expected, as America is under an expanding technocracy. We've invited Mr. Wood to speak with us about this.
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Credits:
Getty Images
Music: Audioblocks.com, epidemicsound.com
Stock Video: Videoblocks.com
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© All Rights Reserved.
Big tech has demonstrated its ability to censor, cancel, and even destroy competitors on a whim, and as America watches these companies enforce standards based on political bias, concerns over the expanding power of big tech are growing. According to Patrick Wood, director of Citizens for Free Speech, these developments should have been expected, as America is under an expanding technocracy. We've invited Mr. Wood to speak with us about this.
- - - - - - - - -
🚀 Subscribe to Crossroads: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG8y...
- - - - - - - - -
Watch more on YouTube:
• Interviews: https://bit.ly/2WDTjHL
• Government and Law: https://ept.ms/36UlS7k
• Money and Economy: https://ept.ms/2TpakFg
• The Wisdom of Tradition: https://ept.ms/2NrHaRT
• Progressivism and Society: https://ept.ms/373Nqac
• Constitutional Rights: https://ept.ms/30kK93O
• Human Rights: https://ept.ms/3ac3SXR
• Religion and Spirituality: https://ept.ms/36W48ID
- - - - - - - - -
⭕️ Join us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Crossroads_Josh
⭕️ Donate to support our work: https://donorbox.org/crossroads
⭕️ Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/Crossroads_josh
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Crossroads/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossroads_josh
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Crossroads.Josh
Follow us on Gab: https://gab.com/Crossroads_Josh
Join us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Crossroads/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crossroads....
Hosted by @JoshJPhilipp : https://twitter.com/JoshJPhilipp
- - - - - - - - -
💎 Sign the Petition to Investigate, Condemn, and Reject the Chinese Communist Party👉 https://rejectccp.com
💎 Get real news other media outlets don’t report for only $1: http://ept.ms/JoshuaforEpoch
- - - - - - - - -
Want to listen to our interviews? Check out our new podcasts!
Links below:
🔵 iTunes Podcast: https://ept.ms/CrossroadsApplePodcast
🔵 Spotify Podcast: https://ept.ms/CrossroadsSpotifyPodcast
🔵 Google Podcast: https://ept.ms/CrossroadsGooglePodcast
- - - - - - - - -
Credits:
Getty Images
Music: Audioblocks.com, epidemicsound.com
Stock Video: Videoblocks.com
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© All Rights Reserved.
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