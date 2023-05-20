Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3073a - The Economic Illusion Is Being Exposed, The World Is Watching
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3073a - May 20, 2023

The Economic Illusion Is Being Exposed, The World Is Watching


The [WEF]/Biden admin push for the GND is not working out for them, now they see a two-tiered system, those that have special privileges can have gas and those who are surfs will use electric stoves. The economic illusion is being exposed. Trump says to stand firm on debt ceiling.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

