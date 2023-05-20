X22 REPORT Ep. 3073a - The Economic Illusion Is Being Exposed, The World Is Watching

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3073a - May 20, 2023
The Economic Illusion Is Being Exposed, The World Is Watching
The [WEF]/Biden admin push for the GND is not working out for them, now they see a two-tiered system, those that have special privileges can have gas and those who are surfs will use electric stoves. The economic illusion is being exposed. Trump says to stand firm on debt ceiling.
