Christianity, Violence, and the Coming Theological Reformation
2
26 views • 1 day ago
- Major political influencers are now preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ (Here's to you, Tucker!). Huge step in the right direction.
- The dire need of a Theological reformation in the Christian Church -- how we went astray along with specific examples.
- Jesus Christ as the God of the Patriarchs and Prophets.
- Violence and the Patriarchs and Prophets: Violences is inextricably embedded in the Holy Scripture: Abram, Moses, David, Samuel, Elijah and even Jesus Christ.
- Jesus Christ commanded his disciples to bring swords, and they did!
- There is a time for peace -- the Garden of Gethsemene.
- There is a time for war -- now in 2025 in the U.S., England, and all the countries of Christendom -- you are being forced into accepting this position by the invaders and murderers -- I'm just making it plain.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
