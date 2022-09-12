Yes I know. 911 is over . So let's move on. Focus on the next Football game. No - let's not move on. Let's get to the bottom of this. Time to call them out on this BS story they have concockted.

10 views 0

PatriotsCannabisCo

Published 2 months ago | Comments Published 2 months ago | Subscribe (148)

Too much evidence contrary to the Cabal Government Fake News,.



Keywords criminals 911 cabal