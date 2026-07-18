Footage shows the moment of the kamikaze drone attack, which reportedly set fire to a US Army Himars system, the same Atacms missile system used to attack Iran. According to additional reports, secondary explosions were confirmed and there was a large fire spreading, indicating a relatively large attack, as the Shahed drone on Thursday night, July 16, 2026, hit the target precisely on the attacker system, and destroyed it. Now confirmed by FIRMS, something very bright was burning there after the drone's arrival at US assets, positioned at the UN Base camp on the Iraq-Kuwait border, and this reveals the UN's role as a cover for military operations in the Middle East.

Residents shared footage overnight of US forces operating HIMARS systems directly launching ATACMS missiles into Iranian territory from Kuwait. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that the US launched a new wave of attacks across southern Iran overnight, targeting bridges, transportation infrastructure, Chabahar, a railway station, and the civilian airport in Iranshahr. At the same time, IRGC announced a new counter-operation in response to the US aggression carried out on July 16, confirming that the direct attack destroyed a HIMARS platform in Kuwait, along with the targeting of several US troop positions in a coordinated drone and missile operation. This attack followed an earlier attack on the 142nd Field Artillery Battalion and another HIMARS battery that killed three US operators. In response, the US military in Kuwait came under sustained attack.

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