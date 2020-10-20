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Waco, the Big Lie...
a 1993 American documentary film directed by Linda Thompson that presents video based analysis regarding the Waco siege. Waco, the Big Lie gained significant notoriety when it was viewed during the trial of "American domestic terrorist" Timothy McVeigh. As part of the defense, McVeigh's lawyers showed Waco, the Big Lie to the jury. What is the connection?
* Waco 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c61596ed-4635-4c1d-bb6e-b8d74ffdbfab