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Col. Richard Black - U.S. LEADING WORLD TO NUCLEAR WAR - Intel Interview - 042722
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140 views • April 30, 2022
At 41:45 Retired Col. Richard Black says: 50 French Senior Officers are trapped along w/Ukrainian troops. The French are Directing the Battle. -- It was kept secret to allow the globalist Macron to take the recent election in France. Le Penn would have won. If true then French voters were denied the truth.
Thanks to the Schiller Institute on YT for this interview that I'm sharing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcp0TYx_eUI&;ab_channel=SchillerInstitute
Read the full transcript here: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/20...
Read and sign the Schiller Institute petition calling for a new International Security Architecture: https://bit.ly/3pQiQwh
View the Schiller Institute conference, "To Establish a New Security and Development Architecture for All Nations" https://bit.ly/3rzmY4R
Thanks to the Schiller Institute on YT for this interview that I'm sharing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcp0TYx_eUI&;ab_channel=SchillerInstitute
Read the full transcript here: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/20...
Read and sign the Schiller Institute petition calling for a new International Security Architecture: https://bit.ly/3pQiQwh
View the Schiller Institute conference, "To Establish a New Security and Development Architecture for All Nations" https://bit.ly/3rzmY4R
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