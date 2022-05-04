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Solved! The 70 Weeks Prophecy of Daniel - Part 6. Ezekiel - The 430 Days
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13 views • May 04, 2022
God requires at least 2 witnesses in order to indict against wrongdoing. Daniel was one. Ezekiel is the second. He was told to perform a very strange object lesson of punishment. Many people have struggled to interpret this correctly. The correct way is to examine the history of the time period and of God's stated rules. Once this is taken into account, the timeline is easy to see and it provides exact and amazing corroboration of the 70 Weeks interpretation that has been presented.
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