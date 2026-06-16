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A Divine Revelation of Angels: History Rewritten
Revelation 20:2-3 KJV
[2] And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years, [3] and cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season.