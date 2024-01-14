What The Jewish Religion Teaches About Non-Jews. From The Book: Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of 3,000 Years, By Israel Shahak (1994)

The book is posted on INTERNET ARCHIVES here:

https://archive.org/details/IsraelShahakJewishHistoryJewishReligionTheWeightOfThreeThousandYears/mode/2up

The full 4:20 hour audiobook, from which these audio clips were taken, is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g3tjVent0AGu/

Wikipedia page about the author of the book, Israel Shahak, is posted here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_Shahak

“The whole question to how the Palestinians ought to be treated is, according to the Halakhah, simply a question of Jewish power: if Jews have sufficient power, then it is their religious duty to expel the Palestinians.”

— pages 77 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“Status. According to the Halakhah, Jews must not (if they can help it) allow a Gentile to be appointed to any position of authority, however small, over Jews.”

— pages 74 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“[G]ranting an interest-free loan to a Jew is recommended as an act of charity, but from a Gentile borrower it is mandatory to exact interest. “In fact, many - though not all - rabbinical authorities, including Maimonides, consider it mandatory to exact as much usury as possible on a loan to a Gentile.”

— pages 75 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“Lost property. “If a Jew finds property whose probable owner is Jewish, the finder is strictly enjoined to make a positive effort to return his find by advertising it publicly. “In contrast, the Talmud and all the early rabbinical authorities not only allow a Jewish finder to appropriate an article lost by a Gentile, but actually forbid him or her to return it. “

— pages 75 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“Deception in business. It is a grave sin to practice any kind of deception whatsoever against a Jew. Against a Gentile it is only forbidden to practice direct deception. Indirect deception is allowed…”

— pages 75 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“Fraud. It is forbidden to defraud a Jew by selling or buying at an unreasonable price. However, Fraud does not apply to Gentiles...“

— pages 76 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“Robbery (with violence) is strictly forbidden if the victim is Jewish.

“However, robbery of a Gentile by a Jew is not forbidden outright

but only under certain circumstances such as ‘when the Gentiles are not under our rule’, but is permitted ‘when they are under our rule’. ... This may explain why so very few rabbis have protested against the robbery of Palestinian property in Israel: it was backed by overwhelming Jewish power.”

— pages 76 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“A Jew who murders a Gentile is guilty only of a sin against the laws of Heaven, not punishable by a court. To cause indirectly the death of a Gentile is no sin at all…”

— pages 65 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“... in wartime all Gentiles belonging to a hostile population may, or even should be killed.

— pages 65 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“When our forces come across civilians during a war … then according to the Halakhah they may and even should be killed... “

— pages 65 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“... Rabbi Shim'on used to say:

“The best of Gentiles - kill him…”

— page 66 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“As for Gentiles, the basic talmudic principle is that their lives must not be saved, although it is also forbidden to murder them outright. The Talmud itself expresses this in the maxim 'Gentiles are neither to be lifted [out of a well] nor hauled down [into it]'.

— page 68 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“Therefore, the concept of adultery also does not apply to intercourse between a Jewish man and a Gentile woman; rather, the Talmud equates such intercourse to the sin of bestiality.

“This does not imply that sexual intercourse between a Jewish man and a Gentile woman is permitted - quite the contrary. But the main punishment is inflicted on the Gentile woman; she must be executed, even if she was raped by the Jew:

...”

— pages 74 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“... ’If a Jew has coitus with a Gentile woman, whether she be a child of three or an adult, whether married or unmarried, and even if he is a minor aged only nine years and one day - because he had willful coitus with her, she must be killed, as is the case with a beast, because through her a Jew got into trouble’ “

— pages 74 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

“The Jew, however, must be flogged, and if he is a Kohen (member of the priestly tribe) he must receive double the number of lashes, because he has committed a double offense: a Kohen must not have intercourse with a prostitute, and all Gentile women are presumed to be prostitutes.”

— pages 74 of the “Internet Archive” PDF version

