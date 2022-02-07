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Trump Jr.: Biden's everything they told you Trump was, without proof | The Gorka Reality Check
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60 views • February 07, 2022
EVP of the Trump Organization and son of the 45th President Donald Trump Jr. discusses various crises the nation is enduring under the Biden administration. - via The Gorka Reality Check with Dr. Sebastian Gorka
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