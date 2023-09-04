Wife of NBA coach killed by VAXX poison injections

Kimberly Van Gundy -- the wife of former NBA coach and analyst Stan Van Gundy -- tragically died last week, the family announced. She was 61. Stan, who coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans over the course of his career, met Kimberly at Castleton State College in Vermont in the mid-1980s ... where he was the head coach of the men's basketball team at the time. Kimberly and Stan got married on May 28, 1998 ... and celebrated their 25th anniversary earlier this year.

