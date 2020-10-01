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Waco By-laws: Do They Follow the 1943 Leviticus?
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39 views • October 01, 2020
This presentation examines the 1991 Waco Session By-laws and determines that they are not in harmony with the original Leviticus of Davidian Seventh-day Adventists published in 1943. Several specific examples are provided for analysis.
To download copies of Waco and Mt. Dale By-laws please visit this site: http://whyperish.org/2020/02/mt-dale-...
For a prior presentation in this series examining the by-laws from the Mt. Dale GASDA: https://youtu.be/1Nh266AUWQc
For a presentation on the problems with having a GADSDA located in Waco Texas today, see: https://youtu.be/hGKydn26JVY
For a presentation why a Davidian Biblical Research Committee (BRC) is wrong: https://youtu.be/I7d79n1xgF4
For a presentation that show how the ministers appointed by the Waco GADSDA are unauthorized: https://youtu.be/IASh4LyKrCM
To download copies of Waco and Mt. Dale By-laws please visit this site: http://whyperish.org/2020/02/mt-dale-...
For a prior presentation in this series examining the by-laws from the Mt. Dale GASDA: https://youtu.be/1Nh266AUWQc
For a presentation on the problems with having a GADSDA located in Waco Texas today, see: https://youtu.be/hGKydn26JVY
For a presentation why a Davidian Biblical Research Committee (BRC) is wrong: https://youtu.be/I7d79n1xgF4
For a presentation that show how the ministers appointed by the Waco GADSDA are unauthorized: https://youtu.be/IASh4LyKrCM
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