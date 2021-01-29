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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Great Reset, A Long Time Coming? Part 2 - WUP 48
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2863 views • January 29, 2021
In Episode 48 we continue our discussion on legal & lawful. We look at some interesting historical events and see if it can be linked to current events, and perhaps bring about the Great Reset.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
The Beamable Sustainable Princes / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith https://youtu.be/qlyUQaz8sH8
Truth Matters YouTube Channel - Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown
https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII
WIR - Wissen ist relevant YouTube Channel - Pandemie-Planspiele – Vorbereitung einer neuen Ära?
https://youtu.be/SSnJhHOU_28
centerforhealthsecurity YouTube Channel - Clade X Pandemic Exercise Trailer
https://youtu.be/rsha-Ui2Cww
CBSN YouTube Channel - At Vatican, Bernie Sanders calls for a more "moral economy"
https://youtu.be/2ZynEM5hIXs
Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism YouTube Channel - Introducing the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican
https://youtu.be/uySdMbZHjms
Dr Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel - Pope Francis's New Book is The Catholic Reset
https://youtu.be/Rv1zb1gGLWM
https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2020/12/15/covid-universal-basic-income-united-kingdom-pope-francis-239476
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/507640/Klaus-Schwab-Great-Reset-wird-zur-Verschmelzung-unserer-physischen-digitalen-und-biologischen-Identitaet-fuehren?utm_content=link_34&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid529&f_tid=471f12e9415cd4398a7f18eb8e461519
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/05/thousands-of-people-in-sweden-are-embedding-microchips-under-their-skin-to-replace-id-cards
https://archive.seattletimes.com/archive/?date=19910409&;slug=1276426
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1997-06-01-op-64514-story.html
https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Portals/10/CSDS/Books/battlefield_future2.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/1999_1st_natl_symposium/
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/5/4/99-0417_article
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/5/4/99-0405_article
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2000_2nd_natl_symposium/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
The Beamable Sustainable Princes / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith https://youtu.be/qlyUQaz8sH8
Truth Matters YouTube Channel - Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown
https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII
WIR - Wissen ist relevant YouTube Channel - Pandemie-Planspiele – Vorbereitung einer neuen Ära?
https://youtu.be/SSnJhHOU_28
centerforhealthsecurity YouTube Channel - Clade X Pandemic Exercise Trailer
https://youtu.be/rsha-Ui2Cww
CBSN YouTube Channel - At Vatican, Bernie Sanders calls for a more "moral economy"
https://youtu.be/2ZynEM5hIXs
Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism YouTube Channel - Introducing the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican
https://youtu.be/uySdMbZHjms
Dr Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel - Pope Francis's New Book is The Catholic Reset
https://youtu.be/Rv1zb1gGLWM
https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2020/12/15/covid-universal-basic-income-united-kingdom-pope-francis-239476
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/507640/Klaus-Schwab-Great-Reset-wird-zur-Verschmelzung-unserer-physischen-digitalen-und-biologischen-Identitaet-fuehren?utm_content=link_34&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid529&f_tid=471f12e9415cd4398a7f18eb8e461519
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/05/thousands-of-people-in-sweden-are-embedding-microchips-under-their-skin-to-replace-id-cards
https://archive.seattletimes.com/archive/?date=19910409&;slug=1276426
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1997-06-01-op-64514-story.html
https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Portals/10/CSDS/Books/battlefield_future2.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/1999_1st_natl_symposium/
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/5/4/99-0417_article
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/5/4/99-0405_article
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2000_2nd_natl_symposium/
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