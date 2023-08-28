Create New Account
Marburg Biowarfare Attack/ Public School 5g Attack/ FEMA Prisons/ WHO Takes Over Governmental Processes/
The Edified Mind
Just a description of events unfolding before our eyes. Evidence based on Tod Challender’s reports. Plus my eyewitness personal account. Fema takeover with WHO to imprison those who refuse to tow the line for the central intelligence.

Keywords
childrenattackdeathoutbreakvaccine5gfemawhopandemicschoolsbioweaponmarburg

