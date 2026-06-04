Candace Owens Speaks at SPIEF - Full Speech on Family, Media & Russia

Candace Owens just gave her first speech in Russia at SPIEF. On family. On feminist messaging. On why the media panics when Americans visit Moscow. "My entire trip revealed just how similar we are — West and East."

Adding from Rybar:

Bad guests = scandal📝



The St. Petersburg Forum this year so far stands out in the media mainly for media curiosities surrounding foreign guests.



It turned out that the American delegation, which the organizers apparently presented as a significant signal of a "breakthrough in isolation" and some warming of relations with the US, turned out, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to be completely unofficial, and he personally knows nothing about any fine arts commission.



🖍The Tate Brothers have also already been discussed, but they, fortunately, receive practically no media attention. Apparently, those responsible for their invitation still agreed that scandalous influencers with criminal charges for human trafficking and sexual exploitation in several countries should be kept in the shadows to avoid another scandal.



🚩Elon Musk is also being kept in the shadows for now, whom Russian media once again widely promoted before SPIEF and promised that he would definitely make an appearance at the forum. It's probably not worth mentioning that materials featuring him are already causing universal irritation and merely demonstrate some media outlets' penchant for sycophancy.



🏳️As a result, the only truly valuable foreign guest with real global English-speaking audience turned out to be Candace Owens. Now that's an invitation that paid off many times over. Because in addition to several image-positive interviews for Russia, the Western audience still has plenty of materials ahead that create dissonance with mainstream media propaganda. And how many more journalists will be motivated to travel to Moscow and see everything with their own eyes?



📌But it wasn't just foreigners who made the headlines. Entrepreneur Andrey Kovalyov — head of the All-Russian Entrepreneurs Movement and a well-known fighter against info-scammers — directly attacked business trainer Mikhail Grebenyuk at one of the forum's sessions, whom the organizers had invited as a speaker. He called him a fraudster, accused him of deceiving tens of thousands of people, and left the hall screaming "why isn't he in prison" — and this entire performance immediately went viral.



❗️Business trainers, their opponents, pop stars and other scandalous personalities are certainly nothing new at the forum, but again the question for the organizers is — does there exist any institution of reputation at all, so that the forum gets into the media thanks to major deals or landmark agreements, rather than scandals?



Or is it perhaps time to think about whether the format as a whole has already ceased to match the spirit of the times and public expectations, and needs reform?

@DD Geopolitics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRwQFPZrDe8