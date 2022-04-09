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Your Kids, Our Rules
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21 views • April 09, 2022
Maybe There Is Another Agenda Here
* [Bidan]: no constitutional right is absolute; these are my decisions and mine alone.
* Team Biden goes all in on chemical castration, i.e. ‘gender-affirming care’.
* Study: puberty blockers linked to self-harm.
* Deeply disturbing content being pushed on kids.
* Biden wants control of your family’s values.
* White House: we’ll teach your kids about sex.
* This is an attempt to usurp the most basic of all parental rights.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303400436001
* [Bidan]: no constitutional right is absolute; these are my decisions and mine alone.
* Team Biden goes all in on chemical castration, i.e. ‘gender-affirming care’.
* Study: puberty blockers linked to self-harm.
* Deeply disturbing content being pushed on kids.
* Biden wants control of your family’s values.
* White House: we’ll teach your kids about sex.
* This is an attempt to usurp the most basic of all parental rights.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303400436001
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