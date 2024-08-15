13. Court TV 2024-8-15 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

The video is of a court hearing involving the case State of Washington versus Reverend Benshoof, where the defendant, Reverend Benshoof, representing himself, raises concerns about being denied access to pro se materials and alleges violations of his due process rights.

The document contains the following important points explicitly mentioned:

Pro Se Representation: Reverend Benshoof is representing himself in the case.

He has faced challenges in accessing materials necessary for his defense, such as paper, computer access, stamps, and envelopes.

He was denied these materials for a significant period during his incarceration.

Reverend Benshoof raised concerns about his due process rights being violated due to the lack of access to essential materials. Legal Proceedings: There was a discussion about an omnibus hearing scheduled for the 20th and a trial set for September 24th.

Reverend Benshoof mentioned issues with his former defense counsel and his dissatisfaction with their actions.

There were references to previous legal proceedings and competency evaluations. Search Warrant Issues: Reverend Benshoof raised concerns about a search warrant application filed by Detective Ryan G. Ellis, alleging insufficient and dishonest information. ​

He highlighted discrepancies in the search warrant documents provided to him.

Reverend Benshoof expressed the need for a Franks hearing to challenge the search warrant application. ​ Access to Electronic Devices: Reverend Benshoof mentioned that his electronic devices, including computers and a cell phone, were seized during a search.

He believed these devices contained exculpatory evidence crucial for his defense.

Discussions revolved around the process of accessing the contents of these devices for Reverend Benshoof 's defense. Conflict of Interest Allegations: Reverend Benshoof raised concerns about a conflict of interest involving the prosecuting attorney's office and their handling of his case.

He accused the office of aiding perjury and kidnapping, which he believed affected his rights and the fairness of the legal proceedings. Request for Dismissal: Reverend Benshoof requested the dismissal of the charges against him, citing malicious prosecution and innocence.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of his case and the perceived violations of his rights. Judicial Process: Discussions included the procedures for accessing evidence on electronic devices, the involvement of investigators, and the need for hearings to address these issues. ​

Reverend Benshoof expressed objections and concerns about privacy rights in allowing third parties to access his electronic devices for evidence review.

These points cover the key aspects of Reverend Benshoof's legal challenges, procedural issues, and requests during the court proceedings as mentioned in the hearing.