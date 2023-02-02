Dead Name 2022, by Taylor Reece - Trailer

https://www.deadnamedocumentary.com/ „Dead Name, the indie documentary, is not fiery or provocative or slick or political. Rather, it's an intimate portrait of three parents whose lives have been shaken and forever altered because their children have declared (or have been given) a transgender identity. In an hour-length film that weaves back and forth among mostly three stories, we learn how shocking it is for parents to hear that their children in their mid to late teens have seemingly out of nowhere decided to switch from female to male or from male to female. In another story, we follow one parent's nightmarish descent into the transgender world as her ex assigns a female gender to their very young son. In all these stories, we find parents struggling with disbelief, loneliness, helplessness, isolation and despair. Ultimately, each one's ultimate fear is the medicalized transition of their child -- though in one story, the path to medicalization may have proven to be fatal.

Dead Name lets us in on the inner thoughts, the struggles, and the declarations to fight for children who feel lost to them.

We have made Dead Name to open the conversation, humanize the subject from the perspective of parents, and give them a voice.

Taylor Reece”