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Supporting Our Police in Tough Times
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20 views • April 22, 2021
In this interview with The New American Senior Editor Alex Newman, retired police Sgt. Mike McGrew discusses the relentless assault on America's law-enforcement community and the toll it is taking on police and deputies nationwide. Among other tools, McGrew created the organization 911 At Ease International to help connect officers with therapists and others they can speak with. McGrew, who served as a major-crimes detective during his 30+ year career in law enforcement, also discusses how his relationship with Jesus Christ helped make him a better officer.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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