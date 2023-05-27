My Vodafone cable landline phone numer and how to print and translate my court documents

Landline phone +49 05561 3193060

proceeding for preventive detention in a psych ward (German PDF) The head of the German Verfassungschutz wants to lock me up because of the lawsuit. I returned this writing back to sender UCC 103 without prejudice.

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/Sicherungsverfahren:f

Here is what this beloved agency has to say about goverment critics. No word about www.dnb.com( Dun and Bradstreet).

https://www.verfassungsschutz.de/EN/topics/reichsbuerger-and-selbstverwalter/reichsbuerger-and-selbstverwalter_node.html;jsessionid=5E66F5223FA9BF7F5E8A2E7EF6FA0BC1.intranet241

