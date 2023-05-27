My Vodafone cable landline phone numer and how to print and translate my court documents

Landline phone +49 05561 3193060
proceeding for preventive detention in a psych ward (German PDF) The head of the German Verfassungschutz wants to lock me up because of the lawsuit. I returned this writing back to sender UCC 103 without prejudice.
https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/Sicherungsverfahren:f
Here is what this beloved agency has to say about goverment critics. No word about www.dnb.com( Dun and Bradstreet).
https://www.verfassungsschutz.de/EN/topics/reichsbuerger-and-selbstverwalter/reichsbuerger-and-selbstverwalter_node.html;jsessionid=5E66F5223FA9BF7F5E8A2E7EF6FA0BC1.intranet241
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.