THE ISRAEL LOBBY'S POWER OVER CONGRESS: BOTH PARTIES OBEY

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GREAT, short compilation of clips of our "elected representatives" pledging complete and total fealty to Israel AND THE JEWISH PEOPLE. It's not just Israel - it's the Zionist plan to dominate the world and make everyone not in "the tribe" their servants.