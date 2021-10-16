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„Please don‘t vaccinate them!“ – A Song by „Die Bandbreite“
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31 views • October 16, 2021
With their song "Please don't vaccinate them!" the hip-hop duo "Die Bandbreite" addresses an appeal to all parents to protect their children from the dangers of vaccination. A musical wake-up call, which is more topical than ever due to the Corona child vaccination!
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