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No Time or Space for Planning a Full Garden? Start with Potent MEDICINAL HERBS Wherever You Are!
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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338 views • February 24, 2022
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
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▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#medicine #herbs #permaculture

Not everyone has the time nor space to reclaim their nutrition and grow their own food or even their own greens. If you only have a spare room inside, a balcony, or a windowsill, how can you take back your power?

Culinary Herbs! These have been used from time immemorial as easy and accessible ways to add flavor and antioxidants (free radical sequestering phytochemicals) to your dishes.

There is nothing more rewarding than being able to pick a sprig of thyme, rosemary, or sage to add some wellness to your meal!

References:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3339338/
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▶️Work with me:
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https://cultivated-change.com/training

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Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
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USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT
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▶️Primal Blue Print Keto Reset (No Coach)
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With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

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▶️Creds:
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NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

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Keywords
self-reliancevegetablesgardenmedicineherbspermaculturegrowingresiliencerosemarybasilnutritionalthyme
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