Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 14 March 2026

The world is receiving so many distracting messages but we keep putting our message out there for shoppers in the Bourke Street Mall, so many stories of government and corporate fakery. An additional story today was the experience of a woman who was driven from her home because of a 'collection' of smart meters near her bedroom. She is still recovering twelve years on from the 'attack' and it took ages for officialdom to take responsibility and create a remedy. Another new story is that the Victorian Government has just paid out $50 million to quietly conclude a 'matter' in court, and so suppress the fabricated COVID hotel narrative. But all their lies are leaking out none the less.