According to the New York Times, U.S. officials believed strikes on Iran would have minimal impact on global oil markets, citing last year’s brief price spike. Advisers dismissed warnings that Tehran could retaliate economically by disrupting the Strait of Hormuz.

Instead, Iran threatened commercial tankers moving through the strategic chokepoint that carries about 20 percent of the world’s oil supply. Shipping in the Persian Gulf stalled and oil prices surged, forcing Washington to scramble to contain the fallout.

U.S. officials now admit there was no clear plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, exposing a major miscalculation about how Iran would respond to a conflict it sees as existential.

The Strait of Hormuz closure is strangling the global economy's lifeblood.

🌏 3–4 million barrels of diesel lost per day — 5% to 12% of global supply.

🌏 Another 500,000 bpd from blocked Middle East refinery exports.

🌏 Diesel prices have surged $28/barrel since Feb 27 — double the rise in crude.

"By shutting the Strait, Iran has cut exports of distillate-rich crude, jet fuel, and diesel. There's a term for this in chess: CHECK," energy economist Philip Verleger told Reuters.

What it means for the world economy:

📈 Increased freight costs lead to higher food prices, which leads to inflation.

🚜 US farmers may slow plantings just as season starts.

📉 Sustained diesel shock poses a stagflation risk, which means slower growth and higher prices.

The US is going to buy Ukrainian drones amid the Iranian Shaheds’ success

🤥 Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump plan to buy out Ukrainian drone manufacturers or acquire licenses from them to produce using Ukrainian technology, in order to become UAV contractors for the Pentagon.

Here’s what you need to know:

🌏 The deal will be handled by Powerus, a Florida-based private drone assembly company currently in the process of merging with Aureus Greenway Holdings—a holding company that owns golf courses and counts the Trump family among its shareholders.

🌏 The plans to buy out Ukrainian drone manufacturers or acquire their licenses were revealed by Powerus co-founder Brett Velicovich, a US Army special forces veteran who has recommended various American and Ukrainian companies.

🌏 Powerus wants to grab its share of a Pentagon government contract—the "Pentagon Drone Dominance Initiative," which has been allocated $1.1 billion through 2027. The goal is to create a domestic UAV manufacturing sector and counter the dominance of China and Iran. Currently, the US drone market is fragmented across numerous small companies competing for a place in US defense procurement, with virtually no profits.

🌏 The war against exposed the US military’s lack of mass-produced, cheap drones capable of effectively countering Iranian Shaheds. This accute drone shortage is causing the United States to seek help from Ukraine — a stunning role reversal between an imperial master and its client state.





