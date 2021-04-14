Curtis Houck: Hunter the Real Nepotism Problem One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/12/2021 Newsbusters Curtis Houck said Hunter’s claim that Donald Trump Jr. has had nepotism problem is utter nonsense. He added that he can’t even imagine what it would be like if Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden were on a stage together.