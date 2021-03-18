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16 views • March 18, 2021
WE SEE YOU! THE TRUTH SHALL BE TOLD! TREASON! DEATHPENALTY!
After 440,000 Americans are Dead – Facebook and American Journal of Medicine Admit Their Stand on HCQ was Wrong — These People Should be Prosecuted!
By Jim Hoft
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:49 am
Read more and the 776 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/440000-americans-dead-facebook-american-journal-medicine-admit-stand-hcq-wrong-people-prosecuted/
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Mark Attwood Poem 'We See You!!!' YouTube Channel
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Mel K & Mark Attwood 3: Welcome to the Twilight Zone!
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28TH JANUARY UPDATE CURRENT NEWS
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(Disclosure Library is Dutch)
All Credits to: The 1776 Alpha Punisher Video
Videos Emerge of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack
By Pamela Geller - on October 24, 2020
https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/breaking-videos-emerge-of-hunter-biden-sex-tapes-while-smoking-crack.html/
https://www.bing.com/search?q=drood+film+biden+video&;qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&pq=drood+film+bid&sc=0-14&sk=&cvid=B3CC9D320E9E4C019938C676C3077CD8
Biden Cartoon All Credits go to: Drood Film
All EyedropMedia video's / All Credits Go To EyeDropMedia: https://eyedropmedia.com/
Thank you all Q Anons / Digital Soldiers / Warriors / Patriots for posting video's around the world!
God Bless You All! For You ALL I Make A Deep BOW!
Where We Go One We Go All World Wide!
WE CAN SEE!!!
(Music under poem DL)
More to come...
After 440,000 Americans are Dead – Facebook and American Journal of Medicine Admit Their Stand on HCQ was Wrong — These People Should be Prosecuted!
By Jim Hoft
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:49 am
Read more and the 776 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/440000-americans-dead-facebook-american-journal-medicine-admit-stand-hcq-wrong-people-prosecuted/
All credits to:
Liberal Hiveminds Video episode YouTube Channel
Like Share and Subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/c/LiberalHivemind/videos?pbjreload=102
All credits to Mark Attwood
Mark Attwood Poem 'We See You!!!' YouTube Channel
Like Share and Subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShowAdventuresinaMeatSuit/videos?pbjreload=102
Mel K & Mark Attwood 3: Welcome to the Twilight Zone!
Mark Attwood YouTube Channel
Like Share and Subscribe
Watch Full Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKvg5_MsWh4
The Mel K Show YouTube Channel
Like Share and Subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGElI8GENIpPQJVsn8TOD0w/videos?pbjreload=102
28TH JANUARY UPDATE CURRENT NEWS
Simon Parkes BITCHUTE Channel
Like Share and Subscribe
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yBNjGoh7mnOA/
Voor de Nederlanders:
JOIN THE ROUND TABLE WITH WIM, ROB, PETER & CHARLIE
Dr. Charlie Ward BITCHUTE Channel
Like Share and Subscribe
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AdISjOK-zIU/
(Disclosure Library is Dutch)
All Credits to: The 1776 Alpha Punisher Video
Videos Emerge of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack
By Pamela Geller - on October 24, 2020
https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/breaking-videos-emerge-of-hunter-biden-sex-tapes-while-smoking-crack.html/
https://www.bing.com/search?q=drood+film+biden+video&;qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&pq=drood+film+bid&sc=0-14&sk=&cvid=B3CC9D320E9E4C019938C676C3077CD8
Biden Cartoon All Credits go to: Drood Film
All EyedropMedia video's / All Credits Go To EyeDropMedia: https://eyedropmedia.com/
Thank you all Q Anons / Digital Soldiers / Warriors / Patriots for posting video's around the world!
God Bless You All! For You ALL I Make A Deep BOW!
Where We Go One We Go All World Wide!
WE CAN SEE!!!
(Music under poem DL)
More to come...
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