Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cancer is caused by parasites - Fenbendazole the active ingrediant in Dog Dewormer is the key
channel image
High Hopes
2672 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
717 views
Published Yesterday

Jim Crenshaw


August 1, 2023


I would try this long before I let the quacks with their poison slowly kill me or start cutting parts off of me. The veterinarian and the man he mentioned in Oklahoma is Mr.Joe Tippens.


His website and story are here:

https://mycancerstory.rocks

Q and A session with Joe Tippins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnAX1-K81oQ&t=3s

Channel 5 OKC story: https://www.koco.com/article/edmond-man-claims-cheap-drug-for-dogs-cured-his-cancer/27276538


May you heal quickly from whatever is troubling you.

Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/g3S14LHaGB5J/

Keywords
cancerparasitesoklahomafenbendazoleveterinarianjim crenshawdog dewormermr joe tippens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket