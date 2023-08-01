Cancer is caused by parasites - Fenbendazole the active ingrediant in Dog Dewormer is the key

Jim Crenshaw
August 1, 2023
I would try this long before I let the quacks with their poison slowly kill me or start cutting parts off of me. The veterinarian and the man he mentioned in Oklahoma is Mr.Joe Tippens.
His website and story are here:
https://mycancerstory.rocks
Q and A session with Joe Tippins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnAX1-K81oQ&t=3s
Channel 5 OKC story: https://www.koco.com/article/edmond-man-claims-cheap-drug-for-dogs-cured-his-cancer/27276538
May you heal quickly from whatever is troubling you.
Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/g3S14LHaGB5J/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.