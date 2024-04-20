Create New Account
Big Agriculture Has Destroyed Our Food Supply
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago


Apr 19, 2024

Food IS Medicine. The SWARM’s Big Agriculture cabal has POISONED our food supply as this short video shares. As President, I will go to WAR against this cabal who profits from destroying OUR health by monopolizing Seeds to Herbicides. -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com Full blog post and video: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-first-7-weeks-of-a-dr-shiva-presidency/

Keywords
food supply2024destroyedbig agriculturedr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phd

