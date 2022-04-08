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Taiwan Mud Volcano
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1367 views • April 08, 2022
A #MudVolcano erupts for second time in less than a year near to the “Huang Yuan Sheng Tien” temple in #Taiwan The volcano had last erupted on October 13, 2021, as many more people are looking at the heightened activity of #volcanoes with this video titled, Taiwan Mud Volcano 2022
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