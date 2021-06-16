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Best & Taylor Intel (6/16/2021): MUST LISTEN: Demons Break Into Show!
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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52 views • June 17, 2021
It happens LIVE! Demonics interrupted the show, threw out Larry, and whispered a reply to Stewart Best! Transcript:

9:45 - phone rings in background

9:49 - cracking noise

10:03 - "click" and Larry's gone

10:31 - more crackling noise

11:00 more crackling noise

11:06/11:10 - "transmission" sounds

11:07 - Stewart: "Larry, are you there?"

11:12: voice says, "No, he's not."

[Wow: YouTube transcribes it as, "oh he's mad"...the demonic intent? Didn't work!]

11:17 - sounds like a door closes [demonic portal?]

11:21 - gurgling noise

11:23 - voice? says "yes"?

11:26 - ends...back to Stewart.

h/t Deems13

________________________________

End of Days, Tu B’Av, Trumpets, War Rumbles, China, Russia, Israel and More…

War rumbles as Israel attacks Gaza in the never ceasing unrest in Israel. Bibi says he will be back and vows to topple the new government. Meanwhile, China provokes the West in ever increasing military moves as Russia probes the West. Then we have Biden and his team searching for ways to round up “conservatives” and militia folks as the communists move ever deeper into America-Babylon. Is it really possible that between July 23/24 through September 8th is one of the highest rapture watches ever? Is it possible that the Church could be this close to its removal? Most would say NO, not possible, and things continue on as they always have. Then we have an anomalous SUN that may become very dangerous in the next few months. Are we at the END OF DAYS? DID WE JUST SEE THE SIGN OF JONAH? —Stewart Best

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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.

The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.

No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."

----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:

https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/

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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923

Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org

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Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Keywords
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