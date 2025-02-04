Race Bowl, OK Corral, Nudity “Stunt”, Mark of the Beast, Guns, Tim Kennedy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-02-03 Gunfight at the OK Corral
Topic list:
* Stupor Bowl: battle of the non-white quarterbacks! Is Johnny racist?
* “Gunfight at the OK Corral”.
* John “Doc” Holliday; where did he learn dentistry? Was he Catholic or was he Saved?
* Accuracy in movie accounts: “Gunfight at the OK Corral” vs. “Tombstone”.
* The adultery, prostitutes and women of the OK Corral.
* What happens when you get shot?
* Freemasons behind “Tombstone”?
* The Catholics AT the OK Corral.
* “To punish and enslave.”
* “Two sides of the same coin”: Liddy & Leary.
* Kenny West and his naked white Italian slut “stunt”.
* Taking a knife to a gun fight.
* What is the “Mark of the Beast”?
* Of calendars and Sabbaths.
* Samsung has changed their legal terms...again...click here to comply.
* 2015 “shooting” of “Alison Parker” and her fat cameraman, Burt Adam Ward West by black homosexual “Vester Lee Flanagan, No. 2”.
* “Fake news”.
* Alison Parker’s “boyfriend” Chris Hurst—a far-Left homosexual who rode the false flag to gun-grabbing in the VA Legislature.
* Gun confiscation: from Port Arthur to Howard Springs.
* Nancy Grace reporting “via satellite” to Ashleigh Banfield: CNN’s fake news.
* Global War on Terror Crusader Tim Kennedy has been fired from gun companies for promoting gun control.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/