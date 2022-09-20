“Miles Guo Bankruptcy Case” The Significance of Revisiting the Pax Case Against Miles Guo On The Independence Day of the United States

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https://gnews.org/post/p1n2k5958
On July 4th, 1776, the claims of the Declaration of Independence are the right to life, right for the liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We The People from the New Federal State of China, we are also pursuing the right to be born as a human being