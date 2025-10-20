BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
No Kings Is A Jewish Psyop Designed To Strengthen Trump
What is happening
What is happening
207 views • 23 hours ago

Unsafe_Space


There are many reasons to hate Trump. He is under the complete control of the Jewish Israeli Zionist scumbag Netanyahu and now the USA is the second most hated nation in the world.... behind Israel which is the most hated nation on the planet. But the so called "No Kings" protest is likely to strengthen trump as it was likely designed to. Trump's Jews are probably in the shadows pulling the strings on this ego boost. Thanks to the Jews who undoubtedly put this ego boost for Trump together, Trump now is considered a king and not the low life piece of shit his actually is. And all the dupes participating in this TRUMP JEW ARRANGED EGO BOOST are pathetic tools of the Jewish manipulators and they have no clue they've been duped.

Keywords
trumpprotestjewishjewspsyopdesignedstrengthenharry voxunsafe spaceno kings
