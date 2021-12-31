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Ending The Legacy of Transgenerational Trauma
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71 views • December 31, 2021
We are born into a traumatized world. We inherited the unresolved traumas of the generations who came before us, individually and collectively. This becomes the repetition compulsion on an individual level and "history repeats itself" on a collective level. There is a way to end the legacy of transgenerational trauma. It starts with self-responsibility. This is our calling now to grieve, process and integrate our own personal traumas so we can contribute to a healing world.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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