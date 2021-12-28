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X22 Report B 12. 27. 21.
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151 views • December 28, 2021
Ep. 2662b - They [DS] Are Fighting For Their Lives, Panic Mode, Something Big Is About To Drop
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The [DS] narrative is now falling apart, they are fighting for their lives. Panic mode. They know the people are waking up, the pandemic did not deliver what they needed, it is now coming to an end. They will continue to push it and keep the fear but this will fail. The pushed the tests off until Dec, they knew that cold and flu season was coming and they used it to push their agenda. But now it will all fall apart. Something big is about to drop and the [DS] knows its coming, people will begin to witness the truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] narrative is now falling apart, they are fighting for their lives. Panic mode. They know the people are waking up, the pandemic did not deliver what they needed, it is now coming to an end. They will continue to push it and keep the fear but this will fail. The pushed the tests off until Dec, they knew that cold and flu season was coming and they used it to push their agenda. But now it will all fall apart. Something big is about to drop and the [DS] knows its coming, people will begin to witness the truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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