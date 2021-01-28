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Playing on 170 instruments in one concert
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20 views • January 28, 2021
Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) was not only a prolific spiritual master and man of peace but also a man of records. In the music world he surprised the spiritual world with a 170-instrument concert in the Swiss Alps, in Interlaken, on September 11, 2005. His focus was not musical perfection but maintaining a high meditative consciousness during a day-long performance. This video brings you most of the played instruments and some comments of visitors at the end. Filmed by kedarvideo, Switzerland.
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