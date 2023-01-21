305 - Über einfrierende Heizungen 𝗨𝗡𝗗 über die wichtigsten Videos für unser späteres Leben ❢❢❢

Dies sind die wichtigsten Videos für unser späteres Leben:
1. Neuer
Link zur Ewaranon Serie "What on Earth happenend?" (1-12)
https://www.brighteon.com/e79a3414-e824-439e-bd53-63bdff4d8d03
2. Nochmal
der Link von Gestern "Lost History" (1-7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQFjA1zUDHvh/
3. Chnopfloch zu seiner Übersetzung von Ewaranon's Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uonaNYfsBpE
(bei min 0:45 bis 1:15, und 3:54 bis 5:25)
.
