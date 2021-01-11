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As Biden Takes Office: Remember Trump Gets Impeached but Joe Biden gets a PASS for Getting Prosecutor Fired?
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120 views • January 11, 2021
Trump Gets Impeached but Joe Biden gets a PASS as he BRAGS about Getting Prosecutor Fired? DOUBLE STANDARD anyone? The house impeachment brought forth no criminal charge, at least Bill Clinton perjured himself.
#trumpimpeached #JoeBiden #Ukraine
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#trumpimpeached #JoeBiden #Ukraine
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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