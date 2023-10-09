Legal Immigration Help (to avoid the jab)

✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE



https://peggyhall.substack.com

For those who would like to support my work: ✅ Donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly): www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate ✅ Zelle using my name & email below: Peggy Hall [email protected] ✅ Send checks, cards, letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 I LOVE my HEALTHY AMERICAN audience. Thank you for being here. ✅Email us: [email protected] ✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv ✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course: https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7 ✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall MONDAYS 11am pacific: / livingswellwithpeggyhall ✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS: https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur

