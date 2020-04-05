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ΟΙ ΗΓΕΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΛΙΟΥ ΚΟΣΜΟΥ ΜΑΣ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΑΝ ΠΩΣ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΖΕΙ + ΚΙ ΑΛΛΑ ΠΕΡΙΕΡΓΑ ΔΕΔΟΜΕΝΑ ΓΙΑ ΙΟ
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67 views • April 05, 2020
NA ΘΥΜΑΣΑΙ, ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΑΝ ΣΟΥ ΑΡΕΣΕ, ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. ΣΚΕΨΟΥ ΠΟΙΟΣ ΕΠΙΛΕΓΕΙΣ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΡΟΛΟΣ ΣΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΡΧΙΣΕ ΝΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΕΙΤΑΙ.
Προσπαθούν να φέρουν το νεο κόσμο τους όλο και πιο ξεκάθαρα.
Το προηγούμενο επεισόδιo ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΙΟ. ΤΑΞΗ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΟ ΧΑΟΣ "ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΚΑΛΟ ΣΟΥ": https://youtu.be/Cj7Pwut7ipo
Εδώ τα links που έδειξα στο βιντεο:
Germany’s 2012 Covid scenario became real in 2020: https://www.foreigner.fi/articulo/news/germany-s-2012-covid-scenario-became-real/20200325014404004958.html
Coronavirus outbreak: The German government was warned of the dangers of a looming pandemic and did nothing: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/03/16/coro-m16.html
7 September 2019 German Chancellor Merkel visits central China's Wuhan: http://www.china.org.cn/photos/2019-09/08/content_75184313_2.htm
The Event 201 scenario: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
Wuhan coronavirus: US health experts hosted mock pandemic 3 months ago, with expected death toll of 65 million! https://meaww.com/wuhan-coronavirus-exercise-fictional-coronavirus-pandemic-2019-wasnt-predicting-current-outbreak
Aυτοκτόνησε ο υπουργός οικονομικών της ‘Εσσης https://slpress.gr/snews/aytoktonise-o-ypoyrgos-oikonomikon-tis-essis-fovotan-oti-den-tha-vrei-toys-poroys-gia-ton-koronoio/
«Κατασκευάζουμε ιούς για αποτελεσματικά εμβόλια, κάθε χρόνο έχουμε “πανδημία”» (vid) https://www.flogasport.gr/%CE%BA%CE%AC%CE%B8%CE%B5-%CF%87%CF%81%CF%8C%CE%BD%CE%BF-%CE%AD%CF%87%CE%BF%CF%85%CE%BC%CE%B5-%CE%BC%CE%AF%CE%B1-%CF%80%CE%B1%CE%BD%CE%B4%CE%B7%CE%BC%CE%AF%CE%B1-%CE%BA%CE%B1%CF%84%CE%B1/
Κορονοϊος: Σε «παράλληλη διάσταση» βρίσκεται η Σουηδία https://www.alfavita.gr/kosmos/316634_koronoios-se-parallili-diastasi-brisketai-i-soyidia
Τσιόδρας: “Ο κόσμος όμως όπως τον ξέρουμε αλλάζει” https://www.fosonline.gr/plus/epikairotita/article/89102/tsiodras-95-nea-kroysmata-stoys-38-oi-thanatoi
Εύα Καιλή “Φοβάμαι πως ο κόσμος δεν θα είναι πια ο ίδιος” https://www.megatv.com/megagegonota/article.asp?catid=27371&subid=2&pubid=38564594
Προσπαθούν να φέρουν το νεο κόσμο τους όλο και πιο ξεκάθαρα.
Το προηγούμενο επεισόδιo ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΙΟ. ΤΑΞΗ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΟ ΧΑΟΣ "ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΚΑΛΟ ΣΟΥ": https://youtu.be/Cj7Pwut7ipo
Εδώ τα links που έδειξα στο βιντεο:
Germany’s 2012 Covid scenario became real in 2020: https://www.foreigner.fi/articulo/news/germany-s-2012-covid-scenario-became-real/20200325014404004958.html
Coronavirus outbreak: The German government was warned of the dangers of a looming pandemic and did nothing: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/03/16/coro-m16.html
7 September 2019 German Chancellor Merkel visits central China's Wuhan: http://www.china.org.cn/photos/2019-09/08/content_75184313_2.htm
The Event 201 scenario: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
Wuhan coronavirus: US health experts hosted mock pandemic 3 months ago, with expected death toll of 65 million! https://meaww.com/wuhan-coronavirus-exercise-fictional-coronavirus-pandemic-2019-wasnt-predicting-current-outbreak
Aυτοκτόνησε ο υπουργός οικονομικών της ‘Εσσης https://slpress.gr/snews/aytoktonise-o-ypoyrgos-oikonomikon-tis-essis-fovotan-oti-den-tha-vrei-toys-poroys-gia-ton-koronoio/
«Κατασκευάζουμε ιούς για αποτελεσματικά εμβόλια, κάθε χρόνο έχουμε “πανδημία”» (vid) https://www.flogasport.gr/%CE%BA%CE%AC%CE%B8%CE%B5-%CF%87%CF%81%CF%8C%CE%BD%CE%BF-%CE%AD%CF%87%CE%BF%CF%85%CE%BC%CE%B5-%CE%BC%CE%AF%CE%B1-%CF%80%CE%B1%CE%BD%CE%B4%CE%B7%CE%BC%CE%AF%CE%B1-%CE%BA%CE%B1%CF%84%CE%B1/
Κορονοϊος: Σε «παράλληλη διάσταση» βρίσκεται η Σουηδία https://www.alfavita.gr/kosmos/316634_koronoios-se-parallili-diastasi-brisketai-i-soyidia
Τσιόδρας: “Ο κόσμος όμως όπως τον ξέρουμε αλλάζει” https://www.fosonline.gr/plus/epikairotita/article/89102/tsiodras-95-nea-kroysmata-stoys-38-oi-thanatoi
Εύα Καιλή “Φοβάμαι πως ο κόσμος δεν θα είναι πια ο ίδιος” https://www.megatv.com/megagegonota/article.asp?catid=27371&subid=2&pubid=38564594
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